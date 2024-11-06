Left Menu

Britain Revitalizes Nuclear Fuel Cycle for Defense

Britain is actively exploring ways to re-establish its nuclear fuel cycle with a focus on reactor fuel for defense needs. This initiative, outlined by Defence Minister John Healey, aims to modernize nuclear fuel production. Efforts are underway to involve industry partners to achieve this strategic objective.

Healey announced on Wednesday that discussions are underway with industry stakeholders to explore how this initiative can be effectively executed, marking a step towards modernizing the nation's nuclear capabilities.

This development comes as part of broader efforts to enhance nuclear fuel production processes, positioning Britain to meet contemporary defense requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

