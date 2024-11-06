Inflexor Launches Rs 350-Crore Opportunities Fund with HDFC AMC Backing

In an important development in the venture capital sector, Inflexor has announced the first close of its latest Opportunities Fund, targeting Rs 350 crore, with an initial Rs 280 crore secured. Notably, HDFC AMC's Select AIF FoF I Scheme is the major limited partner in this fund.

The new capital has been raised domestically from a diverse group of investors, including HNIs, family offices, corporates, and other institutions. Inflexor achieved this first close last month, covering approximately 80 percent of the target corpus, with expectations to reach the full target by the end of the month.

Inflexor Ventures is leveraging this fund to acquire the entire investment portfolio of its first fund, which includes companies like Kale Logistics, Atomberg, and PlayShifu, among others. Moreover, it plans to use part of the corpus to maintain or even grow its stakes in these portfolio companies over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)