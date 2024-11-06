Bitcoin Surges to Unprecedented Heights Amid Trump's Cryptocurrency Enthusiasm
Bitcoin's price reached a new peak following Donald Trump's predictions of a cryptocurrency triumph after his election victory. Trump's pivotal endorsement of cryptocurrencies and his campaign's crypto-friendly stance significantly influenced this price surge, with speculation around bitcoin surpassing $100,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The price of bitcoin soared to unprecedented levels on Wednesday as investors speculated on a cryptocurrency boom following Donald Trump's success in the US presidential election.
Bitcoin leaped nearly 8% to a remarkable $75,345 during early trading, though it later settled at around $73,500.
Having once been a skeptic, Trump reversed his position, adopting a positive outlook on cryptocurrencies and vowing to transform America into the 'crypto capital of the planet.' His campaign's acceptance of crypto donations and involvement in related ventures spurred further market enthusiasm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HDFC SKY's Stock SIP Revolutionizes Investment for Indian Investors
Prabowo's Push for an Indonesian Temasek: A New Era in State Investments
CastNX Secures Strategic Investment to Revolutionize Power Electronics
SRF Ltd Plans Major Investment in Eco-Friendly Refrigerant Facilities
Elan Group Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Investment from Kotak for Gurugram Expansion