Left Menu

Bitcoin Surges to Unprecedented Heights Amid Trump's Cryptocurrency Enthusiasm

Bitcoin's price reached a new peak following Donald Trump's predictions of a cryptocurrency triumph after his election victory. Trump's pivotal endorsement of cryptocurrencies and his campaign's crypto-friendly stance significantly influenced this price surge, with speculation around bitcoin surpassing $100,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:02 IST
Bitcoin Surges to Unprecedented Heights Amid Trump's Cryptocurrency Enthusiasm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The price of bitcoin soared to unprecedented levels on Wednesday as investors speculated on a cryptocurrency boom following Donald Trump's success in the US presidential election.

Bitcoin leaped nearly 8% to a remarkable $75,345 during early trading, though it later settled at around $73,500.

Having once been a skeptic, Trump reversed his position, adopting a positive outlook on cryptocurrencies and vowing to transform America into the 'crypto capital of the planet.' His campaign's acceptance of crypto donations and involvement in related ventures spurred further market enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024