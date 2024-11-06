Bitcoin Surges to Unprecedented Heights Amid Trump's Cryptocurrency Enthusiasm

The price of bitcoin soared to unprecedented levels on Wednesday as investors speculated on a cryptocurrency boom following Donald Trump's success in the US presidential election.

Bitcoin leaped nearly 8% to a remarkable $75,345 during early trading, though it later settled at around $73,500.

Having once been a skeptic, Trump reversed his position, adopting a positive outlook on cryptocurrencies and vowing to transform America into the 'crypto capital of the planet.' His campaign's acceptance of crypto donations and involvement in related ventures spurred further market enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)