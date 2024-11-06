Left Menu

Advanced Security Measures: AI-Driven Surveillance at Prayagraj Stations for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing security for Mahakumbh 2025 by installing 100 AI-powered facial recognition cameras at Prayagraj railway stations. These cameras, along with existing CCTV cameras, aim to monitor and identify potential threats among the 10 crore expected travelers, ensuring a secure experience for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster security ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is implementing cutting-edge technology at Prayagraj railway stations. For the debut time, 100 facial recognition (FR) cameras, driven by artificial intelligence, are being installed in conjunction with existing CCTV surveillance systems. This move aims to enhance monitoring capabilities, specifically targeting suspicious activities and potential threats.

According to Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer for the Prayagraj Railway Division, these AI-enhanced FR cameras form a crucial part of the comprehensive security strategy designed to offer a safe and seamless experience for millions of devotees and tourists. The technology's proficiency in identifying individuals even in crowded spaces is pivotal to preemptively addressing security concerns and efficiently managing crowd situations. By January, 650 CCTV cameras and the new FR cameras will cover the nine railway stations throughout Prayagraj city.

The installation work is expected to conclude by December, ensuring that all surveillance systems are active by January as preparations conclude for the massive influx of 10 crore attendees during Mahakumbh. These steps underscore the administration's commitment to prioritizing the safety of travelers and preserving order during this significant event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

