Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Hardoi

A devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district has claimed the lives of ten individuals, including six women, following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

The tragedy also left four others injured, though police reports indicate that they are currently out of danger. All injured parties have been admitted to the district hospital for comprehensive treatment.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, stated, "10 people including 6 women died in a collision between an auto and a truck. 4 people got injured. They are out of danger, but they are being sent to the district hospital for better treatment." As the investigation continues, further updates are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)