Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Hardoi

A fatal collision between an auto and a truck in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in ten deaths, including six women. Four others were injured but are now stable. Authorities are providing further medical care and details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:49 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Hardoi
Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, Hardoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district has claimed the lives of ten individuals, including six women, following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

The tragedy also left four others injured, though police reports indicate that they are currently out of danger. All injured parties have been admitted to the district hospital for comprehensive treatment.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, stated, "10 people including 6 women died in a collision between an auto and a truck. 4 people got injured. They are out of danger, but they are being sent to the district hospital for better treatment." As the investigation continues, further updates are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024