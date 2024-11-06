Air India and Vistara Merger Set for November: Seamless Transition Plans Announced

In preparation for the upcoming merger with Vistara scheduled for November 12, Air India is rolling out several initiatives aimed at ensuring a seamless customer experience. The airline is expanding its resources and collaborating closely with partner airports across India. In the initial month following the merger, Air India expects to accommodate approximately 115,000 customers holding pre-merger Vistara bookings.

Vistara aircraft will transition to operations under Air India, marked by a unique four-digit code starting with '2.' For instance, Vistara flight UK 955 will be known as AI 2955 post-merger, making it easier for customers to identify on the Air India website. Importantly, Vistara's current route networks and schedules will not be altered, ensuring continuity in in-flight experiences, services, and crew.

To assist this transitional phase, Air India has enhanced its resource pool at vital touchpoints in India. Collaborations with partner airports include implementing help desks at key entry points in major cities. Air India's support staff, distinguished by their 'How may I assist you?' branded t-shirts, will be available to help guide passengers seamlessly through the transition. Meanwhile, existing Vistara ticketing facilities will gradually be integrated into Air India's operational infrastructure, supported by self-service kiosk advisories.

At international terminals, Air India x Vistara branded staff will provide additional support, with visible directions and information signage near check-in areas. In a move to streamline the transition, Vistara's call center will redirect callers to Air India's representatives seamlessly.

In recent months, Air India has already transitioned 270,000 Vistara customers and informed them of significant changes. Furthermore, over 4.5 million Vistara loyalty members are being moved to Air India's loyalty platform. This unified venture promises customers enhanced connectivity options, serving over 90 domestic and international destinations, alongside access to over 800 further destinations via codeshare and interline partnerships.

Significant upgrades are also underway for Air India's narrow-body fleet with new aircraft and modernized interiors, while Vistara's premium catering services will extend to Air India's offerings. (ANI)

