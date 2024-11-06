Left Menu

President Murmu and PM Modi Extend Heartfelt Greetings for Chhath Puja

President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend their warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The festival, deeply rooted in faith and devotion, is celebrated widely across India. It encourages rituals that foster purification, environmental conservation, and gratitude towards the Sun God.

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt message on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja. She described the event as a revered festival of faith, fasting, and devotion, emphasizing its significance in worshipping the Sun and honoring nature's gifts like rivers and ponds.

President Murmu highlighted the festival's role in inspiring environmental conservation. She expressed, "On the occasion of Chhath Puja, let us reaffirm our faith in Bhagwan Surya, our rivers, and nature's bounty. May this festival bring joy and enhance our respect for nature."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes on Nahay-Khay, marking the first day of Chhath festivities. Through a post on X, Modi conveyed his best wishes for the rituals to the fasting individuals, hoping for successful completion of their traditional practices with blessings from Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja, a festival deeply cherished in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, commenced with early morning rituals along the Yamuna and Ganga ghats. It unfolds over several days, beginning with Nahay-Khay and culminating in Usha Arghya. The festival, known for its strict fasting rituals, will conclude on November 8, symbolizing gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

