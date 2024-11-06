Kalpataru Projects International to Raise Rs 200 Crore via NCDs

Kalpataru Projects International has announced plans to raise Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) following board approval. The initiative will involve issuing 20,000 NCDs, with each carrying a face value of Rs 1,00,000. These NCDs are expected to be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market Segment.

The board meeting, held on Wednesday, sanctioned the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs amounting to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis. This move aims to strengthen the financial standing of Kalpataru Projects International.

The company's filing highlighted that the issue size could reach Rs 200 crore over one or more tranches, marking a significant step in its expansion and operational strategy.

