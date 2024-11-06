Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects International to Raise Rs 200 Crore via NCDs

Kalpataru Projects International has received board approval to raise Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company plans to issue 20,000 NCDs at Rs 1,00,000 each, and the debt instruments will be listed in the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Projects International has announced plans to raise Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) following board approval. The initiative will involve issuing 20,000 NCDs, with each carrying a face value of Rs 1,00,000. These NCDs are expected to be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market Segment.

The board meeting, held on Wednesday, sanctioned the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs amounting to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis. This move aims to strengthen the financial standing of Kalpataru Projects International.

The company's filing highlighted that the issue size could reach Rs 200 crore over one or more tranches, marking a significant step in its expansion and operational strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024