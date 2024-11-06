Kalpataru Projects International to Raise Rs 200 Crore via NCDs
Kalpataru Projects International has received board approval to raise Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company plans to issue 20,000 NCDs at Rs 1,00,000 each, and the debt instruments will be listed in the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd.
The board meeting, held on Wednesday, sanctioned the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs amounting to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis. This move aims to strengthen the financial standing of Kalpataru Projects International.
The company's filing highlighted that the issue size could reach Rs 200 crore over one or more tranches, marking a significant step in its expansion and operational strategy.
