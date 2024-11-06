Empowering Dreams: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Fuels Higher Education Access
The PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, approved by Prime Minister Modi, provides collateral-free education loans for socially and economically disadvantaged students. Eligible students can access up to Rs 7.5 lakh without a guarantor, benefiting up to one lakh students annually. A sliding scale of interest subsidies supports families with various income levels.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance educational accessibility, the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme has received the green light, drawing praise from UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The scheme is a beacon of hope for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh without collateral or a guarantor.
Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that applicants to higher education institutions can seek these benefits, potentially aiding up to one lakh students annually. The scheme includes a three percent interest subsidy for students from families with annual incomes up to Rs 8 lakh, while those with incomes up to Rs 4.5 lakh receive a full interest waiver.
The initiative underscores the government's commitment to ensure no deserving student is deprived of higher education due to financial limitations. With a robust operational framework via the PM Vidyalaxmi portal, the scheme prominently features a 75 percent credit guarantee for default risks on loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This is the right time to join India's growth story: Prime Minister Modi at Asia Pacific Conference of German Business.
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Advanced Penicillin-G Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Modi Boosts Indian Healthcare with Landmark Projects
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Multi-Crore Projects in Ekta Nagar on National Unity Day
Prime Minister Modi Asserts India's Unwavering Stance on Border Security