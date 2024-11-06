Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Fuels Higher Education Access

The PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, approved by Prime Minister Modi, provides collateral-free education loans for socially and economically disadvantaged students. Eligible students can access up to Rs 7.5 lakh without a guarantor, benefiting up to one lakh students annually. A sliding scale of interest subsidies supports families with various income levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:45 IST
Empowering Dreams: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Fuels Higher Education Access
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance educational accessibility, the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme has received the green light, drawing praise from UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The scheme is a beacon of hope for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh without collateral or a guarantor.

Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that applicants to higher education institutions can seek these benefits, potentially aiding up to one lakh students annually. The scheme includes a three percent interest subsidy for students from families with annual incomes up to Rs 8 lakh, while those with incomes up to Rs 4.5 lakh receive a full interest waiver.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to ensure no deserving student is deprived of higher education due to financial limitations. With a robust operational framework via the PM Vidyalaxmi portal, the scheme prominently features a 75 percent credit guarantee for default risks on loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024