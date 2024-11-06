Empowering Dreams: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Fuels Higher Education Access

In a significant move to enhance educational accessibility, the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme has received the green light, drawing praise from UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The scheme is a beacon of hope for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh without collateral or a guarantor.

Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that applicants to higher education institutions can seek these benefits, potentially aiding up to one lakh students annually. The scheme includes a three percent interest subsidy for students from families with annual incomes up to Rs 8 lakh, while those with incomes up to Rs 4.5 lakh receive a full interest waiver.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to ensure no deserving student is deprived of higher education due to financial limitations. With a robust operational framework via the PM Vidyalaxmi portal, the scheme prominently features a 75 percent credit guarantee for default risks on loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)