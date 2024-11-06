India Shines: Top Contender in Asia's Higher Education Rankings

India's higher education sector has witnessed substantial development over the past decade, making it the most represented system in Asia with 162 institutions listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025. India outpaced China and Japan, marking a notable achievement in global academia.

The renowned London-based QS rankings assessed over 6,000 Asian universities using various indicators, including academic and employer reputation. Dominating the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, clinched the top spot among Indian institutions, surpassing IIT Bombay.

Chandigarh University stood out by advancing to the 120th position, becoming the highest-ranked private institution in India. While other universities like Amity, BITS Pilani, and SRM Institute of Science and Technology showed significant gains, India's overall higher education system continues to reflect the impact of progressive reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)