Tragic Road Accident in Hardoi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Ex-gratia

A devastating collision between an auto and a truck in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in ten deaths, including six women. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their condolences and announced ex-gratia payments for victims' families and the injured. Relief efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that shook Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a collision between an auto and a truck claimed ten lives, including those of six women, and injured four others. The hard-hitting accident prompted responses from top political figures, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing profound sorrow over the unfortunate event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. He directed district officials to ensure swift relief operations and proper medical treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families through a heartfelt message on social media.

Adding to the state's support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for each deceased victim, alongside Rs 50,000 for the injured. The local administration is actively engaged in relief measures under the state government's supervision as the injured receive treatment. More updates on the situation are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

