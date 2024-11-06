Bengaluru Metro Expansion: 175 km of New Lines by 2026
Bengaluru's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unveiled ambitious plans to add 175 km of new metro lines by 2026. Announced during a press briefing, the expansion aims to enhance the city's public transport network significantly.
At the press event, following an inspection of the newly extended Nagasandra to Madavara line, Shivakumar declared that 30 km of new metro lines will be operational by 2025. He rode the metro with MP Tejaswi Surya and MLAs Srinivasaiah and Muniraju. The third phase of the metro has received Central government approval, with Rs 1,130 crore allocated for new train sets.
The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed plans for infrastructure improvements, including a pedestrian skywalk at Manjunathanagar metro station and a collaborative project with Indian Railways at Yeshwanthpur railway station. The metro expansion aims to facilitate smoother commutes into Bengaluru, offering solutions to ongoing traffic woes.
