Indian Army Honors Inspirational Warriors Defying Odds

The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, extended heartwarming recognition on Wednesday to three exceptional individuals for their resilience and tenacity. Celebrated in an ADG PI-Indian Army post on X, these achievers within the nation's boundaries included Asha Malviya, Apoorv Om, and Eric Paul.

Asha Malviya, an ambitious cyclist, mountaineer, and athlete from Madhya Pradesh, has accomplished impressive feats by the age of 24. She has conquered two mountain peaks and cycled an astounding 25,000 kilometers across 28 Indian states, promoting women's safety and empowerment. Her latest endeavor in 2024 involved a solo cycling mission of 11,030 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Siachen Base Camp, aided logistically by the Indian Army.

Apoorv Om, distinguished as a versatile artist, yoga instructor, and social activist, was recognized despite facing hearing and speech challenges. His accolades include the 2017 National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the 2019 National Youth Award, and designation as the 2022 FIT India Ambassador by the Sports Authority of India.

The army also honored Eric Paul, whose determination post a severe paraplegic-inducing accident in 2012, has led to four National records in the Limca Book of Records. Notable for his sportsmanship, including gold medals in various athletics, Eric recently completed a 4966 km trans-Himalayan journey over 24 days, showcasing his strength and fortitude. The Indian Army proudly supports and applauds these individuals whose perseverance offers profound inspiration to society and the nation.

