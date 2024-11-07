Left Menu

MSCI India Index Welcomes New Entrants: BSE, Oberoi Realty, and More

The MSCI India Index has added five firms, including BSE, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas, effective November 25, 2024. The update comes after a review by MSCI, impacting share values positively. Additionally, 13 companies join the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, while seven firms exit.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As part of the latest index review by MSCI, five companies, including BSE, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas, are set to join the MSCI India Index from November 25, 2024.

Announced by index compiler MSCI, the additions also include Kalyan Jewellers and Alkem Laboratories, set to influence market dynamics.

Following this announcement, shares of these companies saw significant gains, with BSE shares rising by 4.50% on the NSE. In the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, 13 firms will see inclusion, while seven are slated to exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

