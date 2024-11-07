MSCI India Index Welcomes New Entrants: BSE, Oberoi Realty, and More

As part of the latest index review by MSCI, five companies, including BSE, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas, are set to join the MSCI India Index from November 25, 2024.

Announced by index compiler MSCI, the additions also include Kalyan Jewellers and Alkem Laboratories, set to influence market dynamics.

Following this announcement, shares of these companies saw significant gains, with BSE shares rising by 4.50% on the NSE. In the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, 13 firms will see inclusion, while seven are slated to exit.

