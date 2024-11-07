Left Menu

Court Orders Swift Action in CBI's 'Land for Job' Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has instructed authorities to expedite the sanction for prosecution in a CBI case linked to the 'Land for Job' scam. The court, addressing delays by the railway board, stressed the urgency. CBI awaits sanctions against over 30 individuals involved, including ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday instructed the competent authority to expedite the sanction process within a week for prosecuting public servants implicated in the CBI's ongoing 'Land for Job' investigation. The order by Special Judge Vishal Gogne followed the CBI's report that the sanction was pending with the railway board, potentially extending the wait by two more weeks.

Judge Gogne also called for a response from the CBI regarding a plea for discharge by one of the accused. Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh of CBI indicated that current reports suggest a further delay of two weeks for sanction approval. The court underscored that delays in the process had been ongoing, urging a swift resolution. Three chargesheets and two supplementary chargesheets have been filed thus far with the matter rescheduled for November 26.

Moreover, on September 20, the CBI submitted prosecution sanctions against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav which had been approved by the competent authority. However, the CBI highlighted that similar sanctions for over 30 other accused, including 32 public servants, remain pending since July. The court has urged expedited efforts from the CBI to finalize these sanctions. The conclusive chargesheet involving accusations against Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 others in the land-for-job case remains under consideration.

