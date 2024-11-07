Left Menu

Dip in Crude Oil Futures Amid Low Demand

Crude oil futures experienced a slight decrease of Rs 30 to Rs 6,045 per barrel due to lower demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery was slightly down by 0.49%. Meanwhile, globally, West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude showed minimal changes in trading prices.

Dip in Crude Oil Futures Amid Low Demand
Crude oil futures saw a decrease on Thursday, dropping Rs 30 to settle at Rs 6,045 per barrel in futures trading, as participants adjusted their positions amid subdued demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for November delivery showed a decline of Rs 30, or 0.49 percent, trading at Rs 6,045 per barrel across 13,747 lots.

In the global market, West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a marginal dip of 0.03 percent to USD 71.67 per barrel, whereas Brent crude slightly rose by 0.11 percent to USD 75 per barrel in New York.

