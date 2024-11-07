Dip in Crude Oil Futures Amid Low Demand
Crude oil futures experienced a slight decrease of Rs 30 to Rs 6,045 per barrel due to lower demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery was slightly down by 0.49%. Meanwhile, globally, West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude showed minimal changes in trading prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Crude oil futures saw a decrease on Thursday, dropping Rs 30 to settle at Rs 6,045 per barrel in futures trading, as participants adjusted their positions amid subdued demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for November delivery showed a decline of Rs 30, or 0.49 percent, trading at Rs 6,045 per barrel across 13,747 lots.
In the global market, West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a marginal dip of 0.03 percent to USD 71.67 per barrel, whereas Brent crude slightly rose by 0.11 percent to USD 75 per barrel in New York.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
US Demands Accountability in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist
Protests Ignite Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin's Resignation Demanded
Athletes Demand Greater Say in Proposed Sports Regulatory Board
India's Sports Governance Bill: Athletes Demand Greater Representation and Autonomy