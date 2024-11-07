Left Menu

Lagos Seeks Power Solutions to End Blackouts

Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, invites bids for constructing 4,000 MW gas-fired power plants to address national grid shortages. The initiative is part of the Clean Lagos Electricity Market plan, which aims to tackle frequent blackouts. The move follows recent legislation enabling state power generation.

Lagos, the bustling commercial hub of Nigeria, has announced a call for proposals to build up to 4,000 megawatt gas-fired power plants. This initiative is a stride towards addressing significant power shortages that have long plagued businesses and homes across the nation.

With more than 20 million residents, Lagos requires 6,000 MW of electricity but receives only a third of its needs. The state government has designated four new sites for power station construction under the Clean Lagos Electricity Market plan, aiming to mitigate the energy deficit.

This ambitious plan follows a shift in policy, spearheaded by President Bola, allowing states to generate and distribute electricity. Historically, low tariffs hampered investment, but the new framework hopes to attract private firms by removing previous electricity subsidies.

