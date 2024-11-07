Sonalika Tractors Surpasses Monthly Sales Milestone Amid Festive Season

In a remarkable feat, Sonalika Tractors, India's top tractor export brand, achieved its highest-ever monthly sales record, with 20,056 units sold in October 2024. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to empowering farmers and advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

During the recent festive season, Sonalika introduced the 'Heavy Duty Dhamaka' offer, which allowed farmers to access advanced technology tractors at reasonable prices. The company's extensive dealership network played a crucial role in offering tailored solutions to meet diverse regional farming needs, ensuring high-quality and performance with every tractor sold.

Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed his pride in the company's historic performance, emphasizing their dedication to providing reliable, customized tractors. He reiterated the company's ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of intelligent machinery to support farmers in achieving sustainable prosperity.

