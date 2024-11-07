Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Surpasses Monthly Sales Milestone Amid Festive Season

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 20,056 units in October 2024. This achievement aligns with its mission to facilitate sustainable agriculture by offering advanced, customized, and economical tractors to farmers nationwide, particularly during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:49 IST
Sonalika Tractors Surpasses Monthly Sales Milestone Amid Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, Sonalika Tractors, India's top tractor export brand, achieved its highest-ever monthly sales record, with 20,056 units sold in October 2024. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to empowering farmers and advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

During the recent festive season, Sonalika introduced the 'Heavy Duty Dhamaka' offer, which allowed farmers to access advanced technology tractors at reasonable prices. The company's extensive dealership network played a crucial role in offering tailored solutions to meet diverse regional farming needs, ensuring high-quality and performance with every tractor sold.

Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed his pride in the company's historic performance, emphasizing their dedication to providing reliable, customized tractors. He reiterated the company's ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of intelligent machinery to support farmers in achieving sustainable prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024