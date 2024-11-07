Justice Served: Life Sentences for Human Trafficking Ring in Hyderabad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Hyderabad has sentenced six accused to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2019 human trafficking case. The court's ruling came after uncovering a network that smuggled Bangladeshi girls into India and forced them into prostitution, according to an official statement.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Yousuf Khan, his wife Bithi Begum, Sojib, Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohammed Abdul Salam alias Kounla Justin, and Sheela Justin alias Shiuli Khatun. They were convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1986.

Of the group, Dhali was apprehended in West Bengal, and the remaining were captured in Telangana between 2019 and 2020. During the court's decision on November 6, 2024, each of the six received a life sentence and a Rs. 24,000 fine, or alternatively, an additional 18 months imprisonment for non-payment. The NIA, taking over the case from Telangana police, presented charges against the defendants, culminating in this verdict.

