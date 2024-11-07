Pioneering Excellence: New CoEs to Lead Green Hydrogen Mission

The government's recent call for proposals aims to establish Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission's R&D Scheme. This initiative seeks to boost innovation and sustainability in green hydrogen technologies, ultimately fostering long-term energy independence.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced that these CoEs will play a critical role in advancing green hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies. This aligns with the broader objective of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Launched on January 4, 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is supported by a substantial investment of Rs. 19,744 crore, targeting the creation of 5 metric million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity by FY 2029-30. The recent proposal invitation marks a significant step forward in achieving these ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)