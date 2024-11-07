Chhath Puja in Gujarat: A Unifying Festival for 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

In a display of cultural unity, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel partook in the Chhath Mahaparva Puja event in Ahmedabad, underscoring how traditional festivals contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat." Patel remarked on the privilege of witnessing a diverse gathering at the Puja, which was specially organized to appeal to Hindi-speaking communities.

The festival was orchestrated by the Chhath Mahaparva Coordination Trust, drawing in families from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh now residing in Ahmedabad. Asserting the cultural significance of such events, the Chief Minister highlighted that migrant communities keep their heritage alive by celebrating festivals, thus embodying India's diverse cultural tapestry.

Patel noted Gujarat's role as a 'karmabhoomi' for many migrant communities, advocating for events like Chhath Puja to recreate a sense of home for them. He commended the collective festive spirit as an embodiment of the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ethos, a key tenet of Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

Emphasizing the integration of cultural events, Patel acknowledged the prominence of festivals such as Navratri and Uttarayan in Gujarat, noting Chhath Puja's special resonance in North Indian states. He concluded with a call for unity and echoed the call for national progress, while extending festive greetings.

Community leaders, including Lalit Kumar Jha of the Chhath Mahaparva Planning Committee, emphasized the Puja's importance. Also present were Ahmedabad's civic leaders and dignitaries, reflecting the widespread participation of communities from Bihar and beyond. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)