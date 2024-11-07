Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates Chhath Puja Embracing Unity in Diversity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Chhath Puja festival, highlighting its role in showcasing India's unity. Organized by multiple cultural groups, the event attracted participants from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, fostering an atmosphere reminiscent of their hometowns, while emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:55 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, attending the Chhath Puja festival in Ahmedabad on Thursday, emphasized the role of traditional festivities in promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. He remarked on the privilege of witnessing diverse communities uniting for worship and noted the effort to offer Hindi-speaking communities a familiar environment.

The Chhath Puja, orchestrated by the Chhath Mahaparva Coordination Trust and other groups, drew families from regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh now residing in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister lauded the cultural bridge such events form, keeping traditions alive away from home and aligning with Modi's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' goals.

Patel expressed joy at how festivals like Chhath, akin to Navratri and Uttarayan, have seamlessly become part of Gujarat's cultural landscape. He called for unity as India progresses towards development by 2047. Lalit Kumar Jha, among other dignitaries like Ahmedabad's Mayor and Deputy Mayor, echoed these sentiments during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

