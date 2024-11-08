Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Shooter in Baba Siddique Murder Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested shooter Gaurav Vilas Apune, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Plan B for Baba Siddique's murder. Investigations revealed that Apune, along with Rupesh Mohol, went to Jharkhand for arms practice, directed by mastermind Shubham Lonkar. Officials continue probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Baba Siddique, arresting a shooter identified as Gaurav Vilas Apune. Investigations revealed Apune's involvement as part of a Plan B orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to eliminate Siddique.

During interrogation, Apune disclosed that he, alongside another suspect, Rupesh Mohol, traveled to Jharkhand for firearms practice. This backup plan was activated to ensure the hit proceeded if Plan A faltered.

Further disclosures indicated that the murder plot's mastermind, Shubham Lonkar, dispatched both Mohol and Apune to Jharkhand with weapons on July 28 for a day-long shooting drill. They returned to Pune on July 29, resuming contact with Lonkar. Authorities are still working to pinpoint the exact Jharkhand training location as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

