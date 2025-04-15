Left Menu

Escaping Violence: Murshidabad's Exodus to Jharkhand

Violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has forced several families to flee to Pakur, Jharkhand. Amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, attacks on Hindu residents led to mass migration. Authorities have arrested 150 individuals, while West Bengal Police maintains the situation is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:25 IST
Escaping Violence: Murshidabad's Exodus to Jharkhand
Visual of a family that migrated to Pakur, Jharkhand, after the Murshidabad violence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking wave of violence, families from Murshidabad district in West Bengal have sought refuge in Jharkhand's Pakur, following a series of attacks in their village. Victims report that during a violent protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, mobs attacked homes, looting and vandalizing properties for hours.

Rinku Shah, a resident of the affected village, recounted the harrowing ordeal, claiming that the attackers broke into homes, looted valuables, and left the community in fear. Despite calls to the police, residents said it wasn't until the BSF arrived that they were rescued from the marauding mobs.

The unrest stemmed from a clash during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and multiple injuries. Authorities have arrested 150 people involved in the violence, while political tensions have risen, with accusations against the ruling Trinamool Congress for allegedly supporting the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025