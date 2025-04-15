Escaping Violence: Murshidabad's Exodus to Jharkhand
Violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has forced several families to flee to Pakur, Jharkhand. Amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, attacks on Hindu residents led to mass migration. Authorities have arrested 150 individuals, while West Bengal Police maintains the situation is now stable.
In a shocking wave of violence, families from Murshidabad district in West Bengal have sought refuge in Jharkhand's Pakur, following a series of attacks in their village. Victims report that during a violent protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, mobs attacked homes, looting and vandalizing properties for hours.
Rinku Shah, a resident of the affected village, recounted the harrowing ordeal, claiming that the attackers broke into homes, looted valuables, and left the community in fear. Despite calls to the police, residents said it wasn't until the BSF arrived that they were rescued from the marauding mobs.
The unrest stemmed from a clash during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and multiple injuries. Authorities have arrested 150 people involved in the violence, while political tensions have risen, with accusations against the ruling Trinamool Congress for allegedly supporting the protesters.
