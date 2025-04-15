Political Turmoil in Jharkhand Over Minister's Shariat Comment
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das criticized Minister Hafizul Hassan for remarks prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution. Hassan clarified, saying his words were misinterpreted. The comment created political uproar with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and State BJP President Babulal Marandi condemning the statement and seeking responses from Congress and JMM.
In a recent political furore, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das lambasted state Minister Hafizul Hassan for allegedly prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution, calling the remarks 'unfortunate' and 'disrespectful.'
Reportedly made on Ambedkar Jayanti, Hassan's comments prompted accusations from Das, who questioned whether Congress would withdraw support from the Jharkhand government. Despite the uproar, Hassan clarified that his statements were misunderstood, emphasizing that Shariat holds a sentimental place without overshadowing the Constitution, aiming to defuse tensions.
This incident stirred significant backlash from national leaders. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal condemned the comments, while State BJP President Babulal Marandi demanded accountability from the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, seeking clarity on Hassan's intentions and the political implications of his words.
(With inputs from agencies.)
