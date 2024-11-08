Left Menu

Two Terrorists Neutralized in Baramulla Encounter

Security forces neutralized two terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore on Friday. Under a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, incriminating materials were seized. This follows a series of confrontations in the region as authorities react to increased militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:25 IST
Security forces deployed to carry out anti-terror operation in Panipura of Sopore, in Baramulla district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, two terrorists were neutralized in a fierce encounter in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Friday. The action was part of a coordinated effort by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, underscoring their commitment to combating terrorism in the region.

The incident was initially reported by the Kashmir Zone Police on platform X, confirming that two terrorists had been eliminated during the operation, though their identities and affiliations are yet to be determined. The operation began after spotting suspicious activities in Sopore, leading to a confrontation with armed assailants.

Security forces have intensified their operations in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks amidst a surge in militant activities. Notable incidents include the neutralization of one terrorist in Bandipora and a recent grenade attack in Srinagar that injured twelve people. Efforts continue as forces work to stabilize the area and thwart further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

