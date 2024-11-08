Left Menu

Pedaling Through the Chaos: Dakar's Cycling Revolution

In Dakar, Senegal, a growing community of cyclists, including many like Dr. Philip Moreira, navigate the city's hectic traffic on electric bikes. The rise in cycling reflects a shift towards sustainable transport, but gaps in infrastructure and safety hinder widespread adoption. Campaigners urge better support from authorities to promote cycling.

Updated: 08-11-2024 12:32 IST
Dr. Philip Moreira's journey to the hospital on his electric bicycle is a treacherous, smog-laden experience, as he navigates the bustling streets of Dakar, Senegal.

Moreira, 58, is a part of a growing community of urban cyclists who, in recent years, have become a common sight amid Dakar's traffic congestion. This marks a shift in the city's transport culture as cycling groups see membership soar, criticizing authorities for not capitalizing on this interest to address congestion and reduce carbon emissions.

Moreira's cycling club, 'Velo Passion', has doubled its membership to over 500 in the past five years. However, concerns over poor infrastructure and reckless driving mean many cyclists only ride on weekends when traffic is lighter. As COP29 approaches, campaigners in Senegal stress that enhanced road safety and government-backed cycling initiatives could encourage more people to choose bikes over cars, aiding emission reduction targets significantly.

