SBI Hits Profit Surge Amid Leadership Transition

On Friday, SBI reported a notable 23% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 19,782 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 16,099 crore recorded during the same period the previous year.

Operating independently, India's largest lender, SBI, posted a net profit of Rs 18,331 crore, surpassing the Rs 14,330 crore of last year and Rs 17,035 crore in the last quarter. Under new chairman C S Setty, total income soared to Rs 1.29 lakh crore from Rs 1.12 lakh crore year-on-year.

Despite the financial gains, provisions for bad assets rose sharply to Rs 3,631 crore, and gross non-performing assets stood at 2.13%. The SBI scrip was down 1.60% at Rs 845.50 on the BSE against a smaller market dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)