Left Menu

SBI Hits Profit Surge Amid Leadership Transition

SBI reported a 23% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 19,782 crore for Q3 2024. The bank's standalone profit also increased, and total income rose amid leadership changes. Despite the financial success, provisions for bad assets doubled, and the SBI stock saw a slight dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:15 IST
SBI Hits Profit Surge Amid Leadership Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, SBI reported a notable 23% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 19,782 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 16,099 crore recorded during the same period the previous year.

Operating independently, India's largest lender, SBI, posted a net profit of Rs 18,331 crore, surpassing the Rs 14,330 crore of last year and Rs 17,035 crore in the last quarter. Under new chairman C S Setty, total income soared to Rs 1.29 lakh crore from Rs 1.12 lakh crore year-on-year.

Despite the financial gains, provisions for bad assets rose sharply to Rs 3,631 crore, and gross non-performing assets stood at 2.13%. The SBI scrip was down 1.60% at Rs 845.50 on the BSE against a smaller market dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024