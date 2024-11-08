Chhath Puja: A Blend of Devotion and Cultural Unity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt greetings for Chhath Puja, celebrating the deep sense of hope and devotion it instills in participants. Participating in the Mithilanchal Vikas Samiti's Chhath Maiya program, Yadav observed the joy it brought to families, marking a conclusion to the four-day fast rooted in Sanatan culture.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent warm wishes to citizens on this auspicious occasion. As the Chhath Puja festivities concluded with 'Arghya' rituals, PM Modi remarked on how the four-day event imbued new energy and enthusiasm, underscoring the blend of nature and culture.

This morning, devotees across the nation gathered at riverbanks and ghats to offer 'Arghya' to the rising Sun, in a scene repeated from Noida's Sector 21 stadium to the ghats in the capital. The festival, known for its stringent 36-hour fasting, is celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)