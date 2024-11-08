Swiggy's IPO: A Recipe for Success with 2.54x Oversubscription

Swiggy's initial public offering garnered significant attention, reaching full subscription on the third day of trading.

The offering drew bids for over 40 million shares, over 2.5 times the 16 million shares available, showing strong investor interest. Notably, Qualified Institutional Buyers contributed to a 4.16-fold oversubscription.

Swiggy aims to channel IPO proceeds into technology and cloud advancements, robust marketing, and reducing debt, with strategic funds also reserved for organic and inorganic expansion.

