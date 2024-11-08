CEC Takes Firm Stance Against Derogatory Remarks in Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has issued a strong condemnation of undignified remarks made against women leaders during election campaigns. Urging officials to take strict and timely action, Kumar's remarks were made known through the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra, as reported by ANI on Friday.

In a review meeting with various election and police officials, Kumar expressed serious concern over derogatory language that targets the dignity and honor of women. He emphasized that political parties and candidates must refrain from actions or statements that undermine women's respect.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed immediate and stern action against any remarks by candidates or political leaders that violate the Model Code of Conduct and are offensive to women's dignity. He urged all political figures to elevate their discourse and demonstrate respect in public engagement.

