Left Menu

CEC Takes Firm Stance Against Derogatory Remarks in Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has condemned disrespectful remarks against women during election campaigns, urging for stern measures. He instructed officials to act promptly, emphasizing the need for respectful conduct towards women, in line with MCC provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:56 IST
CEC Takes Firm Stance Against Derogatory Remarks in Elections
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has issued a strong condemnation of undignified remarks made against women leaders during election campaigns. Urging officials to take strict and timely action, Kumar's remarks were made known through the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra, as reported by ANI on Friday.

In a review meeting with various election and police officials, Kumar expressed serious concern over derogatory language that targets the dignity and honor of women. He emphasized that political parties and candidates must refrain from actions or statements that undermine women's respect.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed immediate and stern action against any remarks by candidates or political leaders that violate the Model Code of Conduct and are offensive to women's dignity. He urged all political figures to elevate their discourse and demonstrate respect in public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024