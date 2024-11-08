Telangana's 'Water Man' Honored with Inaugural Jadav Payeng International Award

In a significant boost to environmental recognition, Telangana-based conservationist M Karunakar Reddy has been selected for the prestigious inaugural Jadav Payeng International Award. This accolade, established by the Jyoti-Protap Education Trust in Assam's Jorhat district, honors individuals demonstrating exceptional climate action and conservation efforts.

The award, named after Padma Shri Jadav Payeng—celebrated as the 'Forest Man of India'—includes a monetary prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, with the presentation slated for January next year at Jyoti Protap Bidyalay, Teok.

M Karunakar Reddy, dubbed as the 'Water Man of India' for his pioneering work in water conservation, will be the first recipient. Rituraj Phukan, a member of the selection committee, expressed the award's mission to recognize both national and international contributions toward environmental awareness, underscoring its yearly conferral to deserving candidates.

