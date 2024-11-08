Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pension Distribution: India's Centralized System Set for Rollout

India's Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the successful pilot of the Centralized Pension Payments System, aiming to streamline pension distribution for over 78 lakh pensioners. The new system allows pensioners to receive payments nationwide without bank visits. The full rollout is expected by January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:14 IST
Revolutionizing Pension Distribution: India's Centralized System Set for Rollout
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards improving pension services, Union Minister of Labour, Employment, and Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya, has proclaimed the successful pilot of the Centralized Pension Payments System (CPPS) under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995.

The pilot, conducted on October 29th and 30th, 2024, facilitated the pension disbursement of approximately Rs 11 Crore to more than 49,000 EPS pensioners in the Jammu, Srinagar, and Karnal Regions. Minister Mandaviya highlighted the CPPS as a pivotal advancement for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), transitioning from a decentralized system to a centralized mechanism allowing pensioners to collect their benefits from any bank branch across India.

The CPPS eliminates the need for physical bank visits for verification and ensures seamless pension transfers, even as pensioners change locations or banks. Set to be integrated into EPFO's IT modernization project, CITES 2.01, by January 2025, this initiative promises to aid over 78 lakh EPS pensioners nationwide, underscoring the organization's commitment to tech-driven service improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024