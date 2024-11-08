Left Menu

South Africa's Climate Concerns Amid Global Political Shifts

South Africa expresses concerns over the impact of Donald Trump's U.S. presidency on climate change talks. Trump's skepticism about the Paris Agreement and political turmoil in Germany coincide with the crucial COP29 discussions, raising apprehensions about future climate action commitments and financial pledges from developed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:18 IST
South Africa's Climate Concerns Amid Global Political Shifts
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has voiced apprehensions over the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President and its potential impact on global climate change negotiations, according to its Environment Minister Dion George.

The timing of Trump's rise, alongside Germany's coalition government collapse, heightens concerns as COP29 discussions on global warming draw near.

Trump's known climate change skepticism is unsettling international partners and casting doubts on the commitment of wealthy nations, crucial for supporting poorer countries in achieving environmental goals, as South Africa receives loans for transitioning to renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024