South Africa's Climate Concerns Amid Global Political Shifts
South Africa expresses concerns over the impact of Donald Trump's U.S. presidency on climate change talks. Trump's skepticism about the Paris Agreement and political turmoil in Germany coincide with the crucial COP29 discussions, raising apprehensions about future climate action commitments and financial pledges from developed nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:18 IST
South Africa has voiced apprehensions over the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President and its potential impact on global climate change negotiations, according to its Environment Minister Dion George.
The timing of Trump's rise, alongside Germany's coalition government collapse, heightens concerns as COP29 discussions on global warming draw near.
Trump's known climate change skepticism is unsettling international partners and casting doubts on the commitment of wealthy nations, crucial for supporting poorer countries in achieving environmental goals, as South Africa receives loans for transitioning to renewable energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain to Ban Single-Use Vapes: A Step Towards Environmental and Public Health
England to Ban Single-Use Vapes to Protect Kids and Environment
Mormugao Port Authority Recognized Globally for Green Shipping Initiative under Environment Ship Index
Ryan International School Wins World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024
Himachal CM Slams BJP, Commits to Youth Employment and Environmental Conservation