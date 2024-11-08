South Africa's Climate Concerns Amid Global Political Shifts

South Africa has voiced apprehensions over the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President and its potential impact on global climate change negotiations, according to its Environment Minister Dion George.

The timing of Trump's rise, alongside Germany's coalition government collapse, heightens concerns as COP29 discussions on global warming draw near.

Trump's known climate change skepticism is unsettling international partners and casting doubts on the commitment of wealthy nations, crucial for supporting poorer countries in achieving environmental goals, as South Africa receives loans for transitioning to renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)