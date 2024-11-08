Left Menu

Power Grid Acquires Key Transmission Projects

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has transferred two transmission projects to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. These subsidiaries, Khavda PSl and 3 Transmission Limited and Barmer I Transmission Limited are part of PFC Consulting, a subsidiary of PFC. This move signals strategic realignment in power transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has handed over two major transmission projects to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The projects in question are Khavda PSl and 3 Transmission Limited and Barmer I Transmission Limited, both of which were wholly-owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, itself a subsidiary of PFC.

This transfer underscores a significant realignment within the power transmission sector, as PFC refocuses its resources through Power Grid's extensive network and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

