Power Grid Acquires Key Transmission Projects

In a strategic move, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has handed over two major transmission projects to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The projects in question are Khavda PSl and 3 Transmission Limited and Barmer I Transmission Limited, both of which were wholly-owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, itself a subsidiary of PFC.

This transfer underscores a significant realignment within the power transmission sector, as PFC refocuses its resources through Power Grid's extensive network and expertise.

