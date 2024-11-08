Left Menu

Ukraine Battles Inflation: A Struggle Amidst Rising Costs

Inflation in Ukraine rose to 9.7% year-on-year in October, driven by increased food prices and business costs. Contributing factors include a lower harvest, electricity deficits, and the impact of ongoing conflict. Prices, especially for vegetables and fruits, surged significantly. The situation is exacerbated by Russia's intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, leading to higher reliance on costly imported electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:35 IST
Inflation in Ukraine has escalated to 9.7% year-on-year in October, attributed to soaring food prices and rising business expenses, according to the latest figures from the Ukrainian statistics service. This marks an increase from September's 8.6% figure, as consumer prices surged by 1.8% in the past month.

Several factors are fueling this economic stress, including a diminished harvest, electricity shortages, and cumulative rising business costs which have caught analysts and government expectations off-guard. Food prices have particularly taken a hit, with statistics revealing a year-on-year rise of 10.9% in October; vegetables alone saw prices hike over 62%, whereas fruits rose by 23.9%.

The central bank anticipates that the inflationary pressure will persist, potentially peaking early next year before a slowdown projected for spring 2025. Ukraine's economic challenges are intensified as the conflict with Russia nears 1,000 days, impacting the labor force and energy capabilities as Ukrainian businesses grapple with increased operational costs and shortages.

