Stalled Peace Talks: U.S. Frustration Grows Over Ukraine-Russia Conflict

The Trump administration is increasingly acknowledging the improbability of securing a Ukraine peace deal soon. Senior officials express frustration over ongoing challenges from both Moscow and Kyiv, with economic or diplomatic actions against Russia being considered to apply pressure.

Initially, the White House aimed to achieve a ceasefire by spring, followed by a lasting peace agreement. However, the conflict drags on, necessitating continued Western support for Ukraine. Internal discussions reveal changing views on Russia's willingness to negotiate.

President Trump is publicly maintaining trust in Putin's intentions, but private frustrations indicate otherwise. The U.S. considers imposing sanctions or tariffs to compel Russia into peaceful resolutions, but significant concessions from Western allies may be necessary to progress in talks.

