Supreme Court Weighs In on Jharkhand Immigration Controversy

The Supreme Court on Friday responded to a petition from the Jharkhand government challenging an interim High Court order. The order called for the formation of a fact-finding committee, involving Central government officers, to investigate claims of illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Jharkhand. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah have issued notices to the Centre and the petitioner in the High Court case, calling for their responses before the scheduled December 3 hearing.

The court granted Jharkhand the liberty not to appoint members to the committee until the hearing. The state government is contesting the High Court's September 20 decision mandating the creation of this committee, which included Central government officials.

The Jharkhand government contends that previous reports from Deputy Commissioners in six districts—Godda, Jamtara, Pakur, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Deoghar—showed no significant illegal migration other than two isolated cases in Sahibganj. The High Court had addressed public concerns over reported conversions impacting tribal populations in these areas, allegedly driven by incoming Bangladeshi Muslims. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)