Left Menu

ED Seizes Assets in Major Money Laundering Crackdown Across Two Cities

The Directorate of Enforcement attached properties worth Rs 2.5 crore in Prayagraj under PMLA. In a bank fraud case in Bhopal, ED seized gold, diamonds, and cash totaling Rs 110 lakh, implicating Excel Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Incriminating documents were also retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:50 IST
ED Seizes Assets in Major Money Laundering Crackdown Across Two Cities
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has intensified its actions against financial irregularities by successfully attaching immovable properties valued at Rs 2.5 crore. These properties, registered under the name of Yogesh Tiwari in Prayagraj, were taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as announced by ED Allahabad.

In a related operation, ED seized diamond and gold jewelry valued at Rs 85 lakh and cash worth Rs 25 lakh. This action followed raids on various locations in Bhopal related to a bank fraud case involving Excel Vehicle Pvt Ltd and its directors, indicating fund diversion from the Bank of India.

The searches, carried out by ED's Bhopal Zonal Office on November 6, yielded various incriminating documents and mobile phones, adding to the mounting evidence against the accused. These operations underscore ED's commitment to curbing money laundering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024