ED Seizes Assets in Major Money Laundering Crackdown Across Two Cities

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has intensified its actions against financial irregularities by successfully attaching immovable properties valued at Rs 2.5 crore. These properties, registered under the name of Yogesh Tiwari in Prayagraj, were taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as announced by ED Allahabad.

In a related operation, ED seized diamond and gold jewelry valued at Rs 85 lakh and cash worth Rs 25 lakh. This action followed raids on various locations in Bhopal related to a bank fraud case involving Excel Vehicle Pvt Ltd and its directors, indicating fund diversion from the Bank of India.

The searches, carried out by ED's Bhopal Zonal Office on November 6, yielded various incriminating documents and mobile phones, adding to the mounting evidence against the accused. These operations underscore ED's commitment to curbing money laundering activities.

