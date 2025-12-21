Bhopal Joins the Metro Club: A Leap Toward Modern Transit

Bhopal's Metro services commenced with a buzz on Sunday, drawing hundreds of residents eager to try the new mass-transit system. The Metro promises to save commuters time and offer a respite from the city's notorious traffic jams.

According to officials, the inaugural service started at 9 a.m. from the AIIMS station, with a reported 5,731 passengers using the facility by 6 p.m. The service kickstarts with a 7.5-kilometre 'Priority Corridor' inaugurated by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

This development marks Bhopal as the 26th Indian city with a metro and the second in Madhya Pradesh, following Indore, underscoring its urban progress. Besides alleviating traffic woes, the Metro is lauded for its potential to reduce pollution. The initiative, costing an estimated Rs 10,033 crore, signals a significant milestone in the city's transit evolution.

