Ajit Pawar Dismisses Opposition's Constitutional Change Claims Amid Election Rally

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticizes opposition for spreading misinformation about changes to the Constitution and reservation system. He emphasizes Prime Minister Modi's respect for the Constitution, while expressing doubts about the fiscal viability of Congress's electoral promises during Maharashtra's assembly election campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:24 IST
Ajit Pawar Dismisses Opposition's Constitutional Change Claims Amid Election Rally
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has strongly criticized opposition parties for allegedly spreading misinformation that the BJP-led central government plans to alter the Constitution and abolish reservations for vulnerable sectors. Speaking at an electoral rally, Pawar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the Constitution.

Addressing supporters at an election rally in support of NCP candidate Sunil Tingare, Pawar asserted, "Our constitution is exemplary and unchangeable." He accused the opposition of creating a false narrative while highlighting Modi's public gesture of reverence towards the Constitution upon oath-taking.

Pawar spoke about coalition efforts between NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to secure victory in the upcoming state election. He also questioned the financial feasibility of the Congress's Mahalakshmi Yojana, predicting detrimental impacts on developmental projects if their election promises are realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

