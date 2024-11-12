Left Menu

Delhi's Alarming Pollution: Residents Demand Action

Delhi residents are calling for immediate government action as the city's air quality index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'very poor' category. Persistent smog and breathing difficulties have heightened concerns, with many attributing the issue to factors beyond just firecrackers, necessitating a long-term pollution management plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area dips into the 'Severe' category (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing chorus of concern, residents of Delhi are urging the government to address the escalating pollution levels in the national capital, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stubbornly remains in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive week following the Diwali festival. On Tuesday morning, the city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog, exacerbating breathing difficulties for many citizens.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Delhi's AQI stood at 355 at 8 a.m., classifying it as 'very poor.' Varun, a regular cyclist in Kartavya Path, highlighted the recurring seasonal nature of this pollution surge, attributing it to stubble burning in neighboring states rather than just Diwali firecrackers. Meanwhile, Ankit Sachdeva expressed frustration over paying taxes while also dealing with these environmental challenges, urging the government to take decisive action.

Throughout Delhi, specific areas have recorded troubling AQI figures, with Anand Vihar seeing levels reach the 'severe' category at 403, and other locations like Ashok Vihar and Rohini experiencing similarly dire conditions. In light of these developments, the Supreme Court reiterated the constitutional right to a pollution-free environment, criticizing the authorities for failing to enforce a firecracker ban during Diwali. The bench stressed that no religion justifies pollution-inducing practices, underscoring the fundamental right to health and a clean atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

