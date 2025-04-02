Bihar's Bridge Crisis: Supreme Court Hands Over PIL to Patna High Court
The Supreme Court has transferred a public interest litigation regarding bridge safety in Bihar to the Patna High Court. The PIL highlights concerns over recurring bridge collapses and demands structural audits. The court criticized the state for inadequate responses, emphasizing the need for immediate, expert-led interventions to ensure public safety.
The Supreme Court sharply criticized the Bihar government over recurring bridge collapses, observing that officials suspended after such incidents were reinstated once public outcry subsided. The court transferred a public interest litigation on the matter to the Patna High Court, underscoring the need for serious intervention.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the state government's lengthy yet uninformative affidavit, calling for monthly structural safety audits to be monitored by the high court. Lawyer petitioner Brajesh Singh had raised the issue after multiple bridges in Bihar failed in recent months.
The state claims to have inspected 10,000 bridges, yet the Supreme Court has directed all parties, including the National Highway Authority of India, to next appear in Patna. The PIL seeks expert panels and real-time monitoring to prevent further disasters, especially significant given Bihar's vulnerability to flooding.
