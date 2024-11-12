Sagility India Ltd: A Promising Debut in the Healthcare Sector
Shares of Sagility India Ltd debuted on the stock market with a 3.53% premium, signaling investor interest. The IPO, an offer for sale, raised notable subscriptions. Recent acquisition of BirchAI aims to bolster member engagement with AI technology, enhancing Sagility's healthcare service offerings.
Shares of Sagility India Ltd, a technology-enabled services provider in the healthcare domain, made a notable stock market debut, listing with a 3.53% premium against its issue price of Rs 30. The stock opened at Rs 31.06, marking its commencement on a positive note.
Subsequently, Sagility's stock surged further, reaching Rs 32.16 on the BSE, highlighting strong investor confidence. The company reached a market valuation of Rs 15,059.83 crore, after its IPO attracted a commendable 3.20 times subscription by the close of bidding.
In a strategic move, Sagility acquired BirchAI, a company specializing in AI-driven healthcare solutions. This acquisition is anticipated to optimize client engagement and operational cost efficiency through advanced AI technology integrated into Sagility’s service offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
