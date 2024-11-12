Sagility India Ltd: A Promising Debut in the Healthcare Sector

Shares of Sagility India Ltd, a technology-enabled services provider in the healthcare domain, made a notable stock market debut, listing with a 3.53% premium against its issue price of Rs 30. The stock opened at Rs 31.06, marking its commencement on a positive note.

Subsequently, Sagility's stock surged further, reaching Rs 32.16 on the BSE, highlighting strong investor confidence. The company reached a market valuation of Rs 15,059.83 crore, after its IPO attracted a commendable 3.20 times subscription by the close of bidding.

In a strategic move, Sagility acquired BirchAI, a company specializing in AI-driven healthcare solutions. This acquisition is anticipated to optimize client engagement and operational cost efficiency through advanced AI technology integrated into Sagility’s service offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)