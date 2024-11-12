Italy's Cannabis Crisis: The Controversy Surrounding Hemp Flower Ban
Italy's cannabis light industry faces a crisis as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative coalition proposes a ban on products derived from hemp flowers. While officials cite public safety concerns, industry leaders warn of significant job and financial losses, contesting the psychotropic presence in hemp flowers.
A legal storm looms over Italy's cannabis light industry as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to outlaw products derived from hemp flowers, threatening a sector otherwise thriving in much of Europe.
The proposed legislation by Meloni's conservative government, already approved by the lower house of parliament, could dismantle a lucrative market that, eight years ago, parliament legalized for industrial applications of hemp, known for its low THC and high CBD content.
Industry leaders like Alessio Amicone argue that banning hemp flowers would cripple economic output and dismiss the product's negligible psychotropic effects. However, government officials, like Augusta Montaruli, insist on closing legal loopholes they believe jeopardize public safety.
