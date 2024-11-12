Global Renewable Targets Lag Behind Ambitions: Ember Report
The global goal to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 remains largely unmet, with current national targets only doubling the capacity. A new report by Ember highlights the lack of ambition in government targets, despite the market's rapid growth and falling prices, urging for more aggressive goals.
One year after countries pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, national targets fall short, aiming only for a doubling of capacity, according to a report by energy think tank Ember.
Ember's analysis shows only eight countries have updated their targets in the past year, adding a mere four gigawatts to the global total. The collective 2030 aim stands at 7,242 GW, significantly below the necessary 11,000 GW.
Despite substantial market growth and a surge in solar deployment, major regions remain behind schedule to meet the 2030 goals. The report calls for increased governmental ambition as technological advancements drive down costs and improve efficiency.
