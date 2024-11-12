Global Renewable Targets Lag Behind Ambitions: Ember Report

One year after countries pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, national targets fall short, aiming only for a doubling of capacity, according to a report by energy think tank Ember.

Ember's analysis shows only eight countries have updated their targets in the past year, adding a mere four gigawatts to the global total. The collective 2030 aim stands at 7,242 GW, significantly below the necessary 11,000 GW.

Despite substantial market growth and a surge in solar deployment, major regions remain behind schedule to meet the 2030 goals. The report calls for increased governmental ambition as technological advancements drive down costs and improve efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)