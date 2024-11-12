Left Menu

Global Renewable Targets Lag Behind Ambitions: Ember Report

The global goal to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 remains largely unmet, with current national targets only doubling the capacity. A new report by Ember highlights the lack of ambition in government targets, despite the market's rapid growth and falling prices, urging for more aggressive goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:09 IST
One year after countries pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, national targets fall short, aiming only for a doubling of capacity, according to a report by energy think tank Ember.

Ember's analysis shows only eight countries have updated their targets in the past year, adding a mere four gigawatts to the global total. The collective 2030 aim stands at 7,242 GW, significantly below the necessary 11,000 GW.

Despite substantial market growth and a surge in solar deployment, major regions remain behind schedule to meet the 2030 goals. The report calls for increased governmental ambition as technological advancements drive down costs and improve efficiency.

