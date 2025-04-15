Left Menu

Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Line: A New Benchmark in Tunnel Boring

The Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line in Uttarakhand is setting records in tunnel boring with its 14.58-km stretch being the second fastest globally. This project features advanced tunnel boring technology, making it the longest transportation tunnel in India. Completion is expected by December 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:08 IST
Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Line: A New Benchmark in Tunnel Boring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line project in Uttarakhand is making waves with its state-of-the-art tunnel boring achievements. Spearheaded by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the project recently completed a record-setting 14.58-km tunnel, earning it the title of the second-fastest tunnel construction globally.

The intricate work involves navigating the challenging Himalayan geology, with the majority of the 125-km rail line traversing through tunnels. The project stands out as the first in India to deploy a tunneling boring machine (TBM) in the mountainous region, demonstrating significant improvements over the traditional drill and blast method.

RVNL has committed to adhering to international safety and environmental standards, including advanced risk assessments and planning for minimal ecological disruption. With nearly 92% of the tunnel construction finished, the rail line is expected to be fully operational by December 2026, marking a significant advancement in India's rail infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025