Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Line: A New Benchmark in Tunnel Boring

The ambitious Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line project in Uttarakhand is making waves with its state-of-the-art tunnel boring achievements. Spearheaded by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the project recently completed a record-setting 14.58-km tunnel, earning it the title of the second-fastest tunnel construction globally.

The intricate work involves navigating the challenging Himalayan geology, with the majority of the 125-km rail line traversing through tunnels. The project stands out as the first in India to deploy a tunneling boring machine (TBM) in the mountainous region, demonstrating significant improvements over the traditional drill and blast method.

RVNL has committed to adhering to international safety and environmental standards, including advanced risk assessments and planning for minimal ecological disruption. With nearly 92% of the tunnel construction finished, the rail line is expected to be fully operational by December 2026, marking a significant advancement in India's rail infrastructure.

