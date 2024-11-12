Left Menu

Krumour: Revolutionizing Market Rumour Management

Kanalytics has launched 'Krumour', a platform designed to help listed entities comply with SEBI's rules on market rumour disclosures. The tool tracks media and stock price movements, providing real-time insights to protect investors. This initiative comes in response to new regulations requiring swift action on reported market rumours.

Kanalytics has unveiled 'Krumour', a cutting-edge dashboard aimed at helping publicly traded companies navigate market rumours in compliance with SEBI's updated regulations.

Following SEBI's amendment to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) rules, which mandates large firms to confirm or refute media-reported market rumours within 24 hours, the tool's launch is timely.

'Krumour' provides comprehensive monitoring across print, TV, and digital platforms to ensure timely compliance and protect retail investors from price volatility.

