Krumour: Revolutionizing Market Rumour Management

Kanalytics has unveiled 'Krumour', a cutting-edge dashboard aimed at helping publicly traded companies navigate market rumours in compliance with SEBI's updated regulations.

Following SEBI's amendment to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) rules, which mandates large firms to confirm or refute media-reported market rumours within 24 hours, the tool's launch is timely.

'Krumour' provides comprehensive monitoring across print, TV, and digital platforms to ensure timely compliance and protect retail investors from price volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)