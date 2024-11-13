Kyiv Resilience: Faced with Missile Assault
Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, marking its first since August, causing residents to seek shelter. Air defense managed to intercept most threats, preventing casualties. The attack raises concerns about impending energy system failures as Ukrainian officials brace for more threats.
In a renewed escalation, Kyiv faced missile attacks from Russia, the first since August. The Wednesday morning assault forced residents, including children and the elderly, to seek refuge in metro stations.
Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted incoming threats, while minimal damage was reported. The head of the president's office confirmed the ongoing assault via social media, spotlighting the persisting insecurity in the capital.
As tensions rise, Ukrainian officials anticipate more aggressive moves from Russia, potentially targeting crucial energy infrastructures, as seen in past strikes. Preparations are underway to mitigate possible impacts on the national power grid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
