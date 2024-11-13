Left Menu

Kyiv Resilience: Faced with Missile Assault

Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, marking its first since August, causing residents to seek shelter. Air defense managed to intercept most threats, preventing casualties. The attack raises concerns about impending energy system failures as Ukrainian officials brace for more threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:25 IST
Kyiv Resilience: Faced with Missile Assault
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a renewed escalation, Kyiv faced missile attacks from Russia, the first since August. The Wednesday morning assault forced residents, including children and the elderly, to seek refuge in metro stations.

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted incoming threats, while minimal damage was reported. The head of the president's office confirmed the ongoing assault via social media, spotlighting the persisting insecurity in the capital.

As tensions rise, Ukrainian officials anticipate more aggressive moves from Russia, potentially targeting crucial energy infrastructures, as seen in past strikes. Preparations are underway to mitigate possible impacts on the national power grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024