Changing of the Guard: DBS Bank India's Leadership Transition

DBS Bank India Ltd announced that its Managing Director and CEO, Surojit Shome, will retire on February 28, 2025. The bank, which has been in India for three decades, is in the process of finalizing Shome's successor, pending regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:50 IST
DBS Bank India Ltd has announced a significant transition in its leadership. Surojit Shome, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire on February 28, 2025.

The bank first established its roots in India 30 years ago, with the inauguration of its Mumbai office in 1994.

Shome, who has been leading DBS Bank India since 2015, has signaled his retirement intentions in advance, collaborating with the bank's board and management to shortlist prospective successors. An official announcement is awaited, pending required approvals from the Reserve Bank of India.

